Salisbury announces new deaf studies minor



SALISBURY, Md. — As populations of deaf and hard of hearing individuals on the Eastern Shore continue to rise, there is a growing need for professionals with the skills and knowledge to help support and expand resources in these communities.

Salisbury University students have the opportunity to become more qualified to serve these populations thanks to a new deaf studies minor in SU’s School of Social Work and Modern Languages and Intercultural Studies Department.

The minor, one of only two in the University System of Maryland, consists of current social work, modern languages and intercultural studies courses with the opportunity for new classes in the future as the program expands. It can be combined with any major at SU, as the program is designed to help students in all areas of interest who may use the skills in their careers. Popular pairings may include social work, psychology, nursing and education.

For more information call 410-543-6030 or visit https://www.salisbury.edu/explore-academics/programs/undergraduate-degree-programs/minors/deaf-studies-minor.aspx.