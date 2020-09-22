Scholarship program seeks top youth volunteers



DOVER — Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) are calling on Delaware youth volunteers to apply from now until Nov. 10 for scholarships and national recognition through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Delaware students in grades 5 through 12 are invited to apply for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months – virtually or otherwise. The application is available at http://spirit.prudential.com.

The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named state honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events in early May.

In May, the program will name America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

Local-level honorees in each state will receive awards ranging from bronze medallions to certificates. Qualifying local honorees also receive President’s Volunteer Service Awards.

For complete details on the 2021 program and the stories of Delaware’s top youth volunteers from years past, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.