Scholarships focus of IREA fundraiser

MILLSBORO — The Indian River Education Association will hold its fourth annual IREA Fundraising Social Friday at the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro.

The 21-and-over, casual event that supports the IREA’s scholarship initiative runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the senior center, located at 214 Irons Ave. behind the Millsboro Wawa convenience store.

The itinerary includes raffles, 50/50, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and silent auction items to raise funds.

Raffle tickets are the admission price – $10 for a pack of five tickets, plus one drink ticket. Drinks include a limited selection of wine and beer.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from an IREA union representative or at the door.

All proceeds go to the IREA Scholarship Fund that supports Indian River School District students who plan on majoring in education. Proceeds from last year’s event resulted in two $1,300 scholarships – one for each high school, Sussex Central and Indian River.

“Prior to this event, we typically did a $500 scholarship — one to each of the high schools,” said IREA Fundraising Social spokeswoman Melissa Abbott. “With this event, we have been able to increase our scholarship to two. We hope to continue to increase the amount each year, and/or add more recipients.”

IREA President J.R. Emanuele at the Feb. 24 Indian River School District board of education meeting offered an invitation reminder to board members, staff and administration. In particular he also publicly thanked board member Dr. Donald Hattier and IRSD Superintendent Mark Steele – and Mr. Steele’s wife – for their support of past fundraising/social events.

“You guys do good work and I appreciate what you do,” said Dr. Hattier.

A flyer will soon be created to advertise some of the bigger ticket items for the event.

For more information/tickets, contact Melissa Abbott at 856-2529 or melabbott@yahoo.com.