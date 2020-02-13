Scholarships offered to IR students and alumni

DAGSBORO – Indian River High School Alumni Association continues to show its IR PRIDE mantra with scholarship offers to current college students and high school seniors.

Both applications are due by Monday, March 9.

The 2020 IR Pride Scholarship will award $1,000 to graduating IRHS seniors. This prize celebrates school spirit, not just academics, athletics or financial need. Applicants will respond to the question “How have you contributed to make IR a better place?”

Some college students also need financial help, especially after freshman year.

So, alumni of any age can enter the IR Pride Scholarship for Current Alumni. Winners receive $500 for any college level, from an associate degree to post-doctorate. Applicants must be IRHS Alumni Association members. Alumni can register online for free.

Applications are online at www.IRHSAlumni.com. The IRHSAA encourages IRHS students or graduates to apply and save them some time in summer jobs or in student loans.

The nonprofit IRHSAA formed in 2012 to connect alumni, while supporting and promoting IRHS.

With community support, they’ve given over $50,000 in scholarships to dozens of students.

Scholarships are funded through the community’s generosity at the annual Beef & Brew fundraiser. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 4, at Frankford Fire Hall, featuring the Glass Onion party band. Tickets cost $35.

Indian River High School Alumni Association meets monthly and always welcomes new members. Visit the website – www.IRHSAlumni.com – for more information.