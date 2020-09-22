School districts roll out free meal locations

Caesar Rodney’s Child Nutrition Supervisor Paul Rodgers hands out bags of food at Allen Frear Elementary School last year. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

While some schools have students already back behind desks for in-person learning, a large part of the beginning of the academic year remains remote. With that, school districts have updated their meal service locations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a waiver at the end of August that permits summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children through the rest of 2020.

Appoquinimink

Those picking up a meal do not need to be enrolled in the Appoquinimink School District to participate. Children do not need to accompany their parents/guardians to the meal pickup sites.

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at five locations:

Appoquinimink High, 1070 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown

Alfred G. Waters Middle, 1235 Cedar Lane Road, Middletown

Brick Mill Elementary, 378 Brick Mill Road, Middletown

Louis L. Redding Middle School, 201 New Street, Middletown

Old State Elementary, 580 Tony Marchio Drive, Middletown

Breakfast and lunch will be distributed together, and parents can pick up meals for all their school-age children at one location. Be prepared to come on a daily basis for those meals.

Caesar Rodney

On Mondays, the district will serve three breakfasts and lunches. On Thursdays, families can pick up four breakfasts and lunches.

Allen Frear Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

W. Reily Brown Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Simpson Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Star Hill Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nellie H. Stokes Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

McIlvaine Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dover Air Base Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brecknock County Park, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Lakeland Mobile Home Park, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Willow Tree Mobile Home Park, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Dills Auction House, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Cape Henlopen

Any student working from home that day can reserve a meal for pick up at the school of choice. To reserve a meal, complete the online order form on the Clever dashboard or school website each morning by 9 a.m. Meal pickup times and locations found on order form.

Love Creek Elementary School, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Brittingham Elementary School, 10 to 11 a.m.

Cape Henlopen High School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Beacon Middle School, 11 a.m. to noon

Mariner Middle School, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Rehoboth Elementary School, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Milton Elementary School, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Shields Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Capital

In addition to about 70 meal sites, Capital is now also offering curbside pickup at all schools, (except William Henry Middle School, Kent County Secondary ILC & Kent County Community School) from 3 to 6 p.m.

A map full map, located here, shows bus drop off locations and times.

Delmar

Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the following bus stops and times. Please note that the bus will only be at each location for 20 minutes.

Yorkshire Estates (Behind Wawa), 1:30 to 1:50 p.m.

Wood Creek (Golf Community), 1:30 to 1:50 p.m.

Delmar Crossings-Magnolia, 1:30 to 1:50 p.m.

Scottsdale Mobile Home Park (Whitesville Road), 2 to 2:20 p.m.

Green Meadows Mobile Home Park, 2 to 2:20 p.m.

Country Hearth Inn, 2 to 2:20 p.m.

Country Grove Community, 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.

Delmar VFW, 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.

Renovate Church, 800 E. East Street, 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.

Corner of Grove/Pennsylvania, 3 to 3:20 p.m.

White Deer/Columbia, 3 to 3:20 p.m.

Nero Acres – Gordy, 3 to 3:20 p.m.

Curbside pick is also available in the front parking lot of the school between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parents may pick up meals for their students at either a bus stop location or curbside.

Indian River

Indian River School District will provide free meals for curbside pickup to all students Wednesday. Meals will be free of charge and available to all children 18 years and younger.

Meal service will occur every Wednesday from 10:45 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance)

Howard T. Ennis School (cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool)

Indian River High School (bus parking lot).

Long Neck Elementary School (bus parking lot).

Lord Baltimore Elementary School (parent drop-off/pickup line).

Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot).

North Georgetown Elementary School (bus parking lot).

Selbyville Middle School (bus parking lot).

Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal distribution location, where a nutrition services staff member will hand them a “meals to go” package in a contactless fashion.

Students utilizing the hybrid learning model will receive a five-day meal bag, while remote learners will receive a seven-day meal bag.

Lake Forest

For virtual learners under 18 years old, Lake Forest will provide meals each Thursday, from 3:45 to 6 p.m. at North, East and South elementary schools.

Laurel

Meals are available to all children 18 years and younger, and parents/guardians are allowed to pick up meals for their children. Meals offered every week day (except Friday, Oct. 9).

Briarwood Manor, 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.

Records Pond Boat Ramp, 10:35 to 10:50 a.m.

Laurel Village, 11 to 11:15 a.m.

Hollybrook Apartments, 11:25 to 11:40 a.m.

Carvel Gardens, 11:45 a.m. to noon

Rigbie Garden Apartments, 12:05 to 12:20 p.m.

Little Creek Apartments, 12:25 to 12:40 p.m.

Meals will also be served at North Laurel Early Learning Academy and Laurel Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Milford

Service is open to children aged 18 and under are eligible, but children do not have to be enrolled in Milford. Every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, meals will be served at the following locations:

Banneker Elementary and Morris Early Childhood Center, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Central Academy and Houston FD, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Mispillion Elementary, 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Mt. Zion Church, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Holiday and weekends are excluded.

When children attend school in person, they will receive meals in their classroom.

Seaford

All Seaford School buildings will be available for meal pickups from 11:20 to 11:40 a.m. only. The same menu will be offered both in the school buildings and from the food trucks on the same days. Off campus sites are also available:

Dove Estates in Concord, 11:10 to 11:30 a.m.

Mobile Gardens, 11:40 a.m. to noon

Blades Park, 12:05 to 12:25 p.m.

St. John’s UMC, 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.

Seaford Meadows Apartments, 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Clarence St. Church of God, 11:25 to 11:45 a.m.

Seaford District Library, 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Meadowbridge Apartments, 12:20 to 12:40 p.m.

West Seaford Elementary — Pool Side, 12:45 to 1:05 p.m.

Smyrna

Curbside pick-up will also be at all eight schools between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

The food provided will be seven breakfasts and lunches beginning every Wednesday. Children 18 years and under will be provided meals at no cost. Children do not need to be present to receive meals. Look for the yellow school bus.

Child Nutrition Bus at Commerce Square, Smyrna, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Huntington Mills Development, Clayton, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Providence Crossing Development, Clayton 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Holly Hills, Smyrna, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Kenton Community Center, Kenton, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Garrison’s Lake Green Development, Smyrna, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Sunnyside Village Development, Smyrna, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Sunnyside Acres Development, Smyrna, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

White Tail Run Development, Clayton, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Twin Willows Development, Smyrna, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Woodbridge

The district will distribute meals Mondays and Wednesday to children 18 or younger. Parents/guardians can pick up multiple meals, or children can pick up one meal for themselves.

On Monday, two breakfasts and lunches will be provided, On Wednesday, three breakfasts and lunches will be provided.

School sites:

Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center, 11 to 11:15 a.m.

Phillis Wheatley Elementary, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Woodbridge Middle School , 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.

Woodbridge High School (food truck), 10:30 to 10:40 a.m.

Truck stops:

Woodbridge High School (food truck), 10:30 to 10:40 a.m.

Laverty Lane, 10:55 to 11:05 a.m.

Walkers Mill, 11:40 to 11:55 a.m.

Coverdale, noon to 12:10 p.m.