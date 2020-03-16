School districts to provide food for students during two-week closure

Gov. John Carney mandated that all public and charter schools close for two weeks, beginning March 16, and running through March 27.

During that time, many districts will still be offering food to students. Districts’ plans are listed below. This list will be updated. To add information, email bschultz@newszap.com.

On Monday, the Delaware Department of Education announced that it received a waiver from the federal government to allow school nutrition programs to provide meals to students during the closure.

“We know that many of our students depend on the meals they receive in schools as their main source of food. Receiving waivers for the operation of the federal School Nutrition Programs means that most of our districts and charter schools will be able to provide meals for students who may need them during the time they are not in school due to COVID-19,” Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, the state is in communication with other organizations that may assist in the provision of meals for students during this time.”

Appoquinimink School District

The Appoquinimink School District will hold a Grab-an-Go Cafe, which will offer a daily lunch and breakfast designed to be eaten the next day.

Service begins Tuesday and will run between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for five days a week for as long as the district is closed.

Any child or young person age 1 through 18 is free, and students do not need to attend Appoquinimink schools to participate.

Options will vary but consist of: a hot entree with fruit and/or vegetable, and a cold milk. Breakfast will be available for pickup at lunch and the district will provide milk, fruit and/or juice and hand-held breakfast entree.

The program will operate at the Louis L. Redding Middle School located at 201 New Street in Middletown.

Caesar Rodney School District

Beginning on Tuesday, meals will be provided to all students of the Caesar Rodney School District and/or any children 18 years of age or younger without charge.

Meals will be provided, at a first-come-first-serve basis, at the site and time below. The meals will continue through March 27.

W. Reily Brown Elementary: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Brecknock County Park: 8:40 to 9:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Dover Air Base Park: 9 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Allen Frear Elementary: 9:30 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Capital School District

Meal delivery will begin on Wednesday, March 18. Lunch and breakfast for the following morning will be delivered in the middle of the day.

The district plans to eventually offer hot meals and meal choices. Food will be delivered by school buses and the Senator food trucks.

In addition to preparation for food distribution, the district is also working on plans for families to pick up student medication.

Indian River School District

On Tuesday, March 17, a school nurse will be on site at each school from 8 to 10 a.m. so parents are able to pick up their child’s medication from the school may do so at that time.

Beginning on Wednesday through April 9, the district will have breakfast and lunch available for pick up at the following locations and times:

Old Dagsboro Fire Hall: 11:30 to noon

Fenwick Island Baptist Church: 11:25 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Frankford Park parking lot: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Georgetown Middle School: 10:45 a.m. to noon

Gumboro Community Center: 12:20 to 12:55 p.m. for breakfast, 12:25 to 12:50 p.m. for lunch

IRVFD No 1: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. for breakfast, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch

IRVFD No. 2: 11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Millsboro Middle School: 10:45 a.m. to noon

North Georgetown Elementary School: 10:45 a.m. to noon

Selbyville Police Station: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Lake Forest School District

For students who have medication at school, the nurse’s office at each location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A parent or guardian can only pick up medication with proper identification.

Laurel School District

Beginning on Wednesday, two meals will be provided at once: a lunch and a breakfast.

One lunch/breakfast will be provided per child to anyone who is 18 years of age or younger. The child does not have to be a student at Laurel schools to participate. The child must be present to receive the meal, but the parent does not have to.

Meals can be picked up from noon until 1 p.m.

The grab-and-go meals can be picked up at two locations within the school district, regardless of what grade the child is in:

Laurel Elementary School at the parent drop-off and pick-up line by cafeteria

North Laurel Early Learning Academy and the bus parking lot by cafeteria

Milford School District

The district will provide meals for students under the age of 18 beginning Wednesday.

Families can participate in a drive-thru grab-and-go service in front of Banneker Elementary, Mispillion Elementary and Morris Early Childhood Center.

The lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.

Families will receive a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the following day.

Children must be present with their family to receive the meals. Over the next couple of days, the district will be working with local organizations to expand food services for families.

Seaford School District

Seaford School District will serve meals from its food trucks at four Seaford sites beginning Wednesday, March 18. This service will be similar to the Summer Food Service Program.

Locations and times are below:

Clarence Street Church of God from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Seaford District Library from 12:35 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

Blades Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. John’s UMC from 12:35 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

Seaford School District will be at each site for an hour. Meals are for children 18 years old and younger.

The district will hand out nutritious lunch meal bags and a breakfast bag for children to consume the following morning.

The Salvation Army will provide meals for Seaford Meadows Apartments & Meadowbridge Apartments starting Monday, March 16.

Students must be present in order to receive the food. Parents do not.

Smyrna School District

On Wednesday, Smyrna School District will begin serving grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available at Smyrna High School, North Smyrna Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School and Commerce Square from noon to 12:30 p.m.