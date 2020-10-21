School hosts movie screening



LEWES — The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence will host a drive-in movie screening at Lefty’s Alley & Eats in Lewes today at 7 pm. Tickets will be sold through Eventbrite for $30 per car with a maximum of six guests per household. The proceeds will go towards BASSE’s campaign to open the school in fall 2022.

BASSE will be showing the 2019 feature-film “Just Mercy” in honor of Delaware native Bryan Stevenson, whom BASSE is named after.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Lee Foxx and highlights the groundbreaking story of Stevenson’s journey after graduating from Harvard Law School and defending those wrongfully convicted while establishing the organization the Equal Justice Initiative. The film is based on Bryan’s book, also titled Just Mercy, which was published in October of 2014.

The movie is rated PG-13 and includes discussions of murder and execution, but very little on-screen violence. The running time is about two hours and 16 minutes.

The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence is an emerging public high school in Sussex County, Delaware. BASSE is founded on the principles of Bryan Allen Stevenson, a native Delawarean. Mr. Stevenson frequently talks about the power of proximity being essential in his journey for social justice, and BASSE seeks to create proximate experiences for kids in Delaware through service-learning. BASSE believes through a partnership with local community organizations and nonprofits, we can provide hands-on, real-world experiences for children in a service environment.

For more information, visit www.basseinc.org.