School item donations sought

MAGNOLIA — Caring Hearts Helping Hands (CHHH), a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization serving about 125 low-income working families in Kent County since 2002 is seeking donations for its Heart & Sole (back to school) project.

CHHH is collecting 1-inch single subject spiral notebooks (wide or college lined), colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, soft slider pencil cases, hard plastic pencil cases, glue sticks, wide and thin colored markers, wide or college composition/essay notebooks, three-ring folders with pockets, 1-inch three-ring notebooks, loose notebook paper both wide and college lined, blunt and regular scissors, 3 by 5 lined white index cards, highlighters, 1-foot rulers, three-ring notebook dividers and large pink erasers and book bags. Monetary donations are welcome so CHHH volunteers can purchase enough items not donated. All donations should be delivered to Caring Hearts Helping Hands office/warehouse in Magnolia prior to Tuesday, July 28. Last year volunteers packed 199 back packs.

The office/warehouse is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the first and third Saturday each month from 10 a.m. tt noon.

Call CHHH 302-698-1900 for directions or visit chhhhde.org.