SDARJ awards Sussex scholarships

SUSSEX COUNTY — The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) is awarding $500 scholarships to 13 Sussex County graduating seniors for the 2020-2021 academic year. The awards are based on demonstrated concern for furthering racial understanding and justice, as well as on citizenship and service in the school community.

Recipients of the Charlotte King scholarship are Madeline Betts (Cape Henlopen High School), Dania Cannon (Cape Henlopen High School), Taylor Dade Cape Henlopen High School), Marley Fishburn (Seaford Senior High School), Xavier Hayes (Woodbridge High School), Lauren Holladay (Laurel High School), Lola Messick (Cape Henlopen High School), Danielle Morelli (Delmar Senior High), Francisco Narvaes (Cape Henlopen High School), Bethany Pasmore (Sussex Technical High School), Alexander Reyes (Sussex Academy High School), Rimmon Shoukat (Woodbridge High School), and Madison Vogel (Sussex Technical High School).

SDARJ is a nonpartisan organization educating, informing, and advocating for racial justice, equality and fair opportunity. For more information about the scholarship program and the alliance’s other activities, go to sdarj.org.