SDSA PTO’s ‘Green Tie Gala’ offers fun and fundraising

SELBYVILLE – Irish eyes will be upon attendees and Southern Delaware School of the Arts’ Parent/Teacher Organization at the PTO’s fundraiser Saturday, March 21.

The Green Tie Gala will be held at Smokey Hollow Event Venue on Lakeridge Drive near Selbyville. It is PTO’s main annual fundraising event.

The evening of food, music, auction action and fun begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $65 per person, or two for $100. Tickets can be purchased at www.dragonspto.org.

“We have tons of gift cards, golf outings, hotel stays, etc. in the silent auction that runs all evening,” said Lauren Quillen, SDSA PTO treasurer.

There will be a soft bar and “excellent food,” Ms. Quillen said.

Music will be provided by DJ Wood as well as some cultural entertainment – Irish Step Dancers and a possibly a bagpiper in line with the post-St. Patrick’s Day “Green” theme.

Gala proceeds will help the PTO in its ongoing support of SDSA, a grade K-8 magnet school in the Indian River School District.

Past PTO projects include upgrades to the sound/lighting system at the school stage and installation of water filtration fountains for daily use by students.

Ms. Quillen said the PTO has not yet identified its next project.

“We have a couple of things up in the air but haven’t truly chosen one,” she said. “We’ve discussed new bleachers as ours are condemned, an electronic sign at the street, a school van so we can spread the arts throughout the community. But we are also always upgrading our expired technology so there’s that, too.”