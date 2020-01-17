SDSA student among semifinalists in Mars 2020 ‘Name the Rover’ contest

SELBYVILLE – A contest entry by a Southern Delaware School of the Arts student is out of this world.

Hailey Mack, who attends Indian River School District’s SDSA in Selbyville, has been selected as a semifinalist for the Mars 2020 “Name the Rover” contest.

Hailey Mack

She will enter the next round of consideration to become the official name of the Mars 2020 rover.

Hailey’s entry was selected as Delaware’s winner in the middle school category. The suggested name, “Ingenuity,” and Hailey’s essay can be viewed at: https://www.futureengineers.org/nametherover/gallery/15231.

The Mars 2020 Rover has entered the final stages of preparation for launch in July 2020.

Hailey is one of 155 students from across the U.S. chosen as semifinalists in the “Name the Rover” essay contest. Just one will be selected to win the grand prize — the honor of naming the rover and an invitation to see the July 2020 spacecraft launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Contest finalists are scheduled to be announced Jan. 21, with interviews Feb. 7.

The winner is scheduled to be announced Feb. 18.

With more than 28,000 essay submissions were received from K-12 students, NASA recruited volunteer contest judges from every U.S. state and territory. Upward of 4,700 eligible judge volunteers were selected from a diverse pool of educators, professionals and space enthusiasts and were instrumental in selecting the semifinalists.

The currently unnamed Mars 2020 Rover is a robotic scientist weighing more than 2,300 pounds. It will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet’s climate and geology, collect samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration of the famous Red Planet.

Following the targeted July 2020 launch, the rover is expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021.

NASA’s feature on the selection of the “Name the Rover” semifinalists can be viewed at: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/nasas-mars-2020-rover-closer-to-getting-its-name

For complete contest and prize details, including a full listing of the 155 state/territory semifinalists, visit: https://www.futureengineers.org/nametherover.

