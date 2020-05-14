‘Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition’ celebrates graduates

NEW YORK — Like most academic institutions around the country, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been forced to cancel or postpone graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To celebrate the achievements of more than 27,000 students, Black leaders and 78 schools are joining forces virtually during the “Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition” commencement event presented by Chase on May 16 at 2 p.m.

President Barack Obama will share a special message during the event. Hosted by Kevin Hart, guest appearances for the 2-hour event will include Steve Harvey, Chase Consumer Banking CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, Ariel Investments Co-CEO and President Mellody Hobson, National Urban League president, Marc Morial, and academic leaders from participating HBCUs. Other participants include Chris Paul, Vince Carter, Debbie Allen and Vivica Fox.

During the event, HBCUs will showcase and highlight past and current graduates, including Class of 2020 students from Howard University, Delaware State, Paul Quinn College, Florida Memorial College and Texas Southern Law Center.

The virtual commencement will also include performances by Anthony Hamilton, Wyclef Jean, and other musical guests—as well as a drumline mash-up featuring Doug E. Fresh.

The 2-hour event will be live-streamed on Chase’s YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn channels, as well as HBCU Connect’s Facebook page and Essence Studios. More information is available on chase.com/hbcustudent, including a list of participating schools.