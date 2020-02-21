Smyrna votes on school referendum Saturday

SMYRNA — Voters will head to the polls Saturday to determine whether to green-light spending $667,300 to improve North Smyrna Elementary School in a capital referendum.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Smyrna Elementary School, Ruritan Club of Kenton and Smyrna Middle School.

The local funds would allow the district to renovate mechanical systems and replace the roof at North Smyrna Elementary School.

Though the project would be a $3 increase for those with a home market value of $200,000, taxpayers will actually see a decrease in their school taxes as the district pays off other bonds, Jerry Gallagher, finance director for the district, said in a previous interview.

The total funding needed for the project is $2.9 million, with the state taking on a brunt of the ticket at $2.3 million, or 77 percent.

Should the referendum be approved by voters, work would likely begin in the summer 2021 to have the least impact on instruction time, Mr. Gallagher said.