Sorority announces scholarship recipients

DOVER — Since 1955, the Dover Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has awarded more than $300,000 to outstanding high school and college students in Kent and Sussex counties. Awards are based on academic achievement, aptitude, leadership, character, and financial need. Applications are evaluated by the scholarship committee and presented to the chapter for the vote.

This year, the Dover Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presented $8,000 in scholarships to seven Kent County high school students and two college students.

The Catherine B. Middleton Scholarship for High School Seniors was awarded to Micaela Maxwell, Caesar Rodney High School- $2,000; Z’Kijah Morton, Smyrna High School – $700; Kennadie Patterson, Dover High School – $1,000; Ruby Troutman, Lake Forest High School – $700; Ryan Vogt, Lake Forest High School – $700; Rene’ Friend, Dover High School – $700; and Brianna Altidor, St. Thomas More Academy – $700.

The following college students received the Catherine B. Middleton Scholarship for College Students: Justin Morgan, Delaware State University – $500 and Shayla Wynder, Mary Mount University – $500. Justin Morgan also received the Minnie M. Wynder Scholarship for $500.

In addition to the Catherine B. Middleton Scholarships, the Dover Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. offers the Minnie M. Wynder Scholarship to Delaware State University students; the Laquia S. Leatherberry Scholarship for high school seniors, who pursue a college degree in education; and the Delaware Technical & Community College Scholarship to African American students with financial need who are attending the Terry Campus.

For more information, contact the Scholarship Committee chairman at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., P.O. Box 636, Dover, DE 19903.