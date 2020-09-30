State extends food benefits to offset cost of school meals

NEW CASTLE — Additional benefits will be available to families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in school.

The Division of Social Services received federal approval Friday to extend benefits under the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program to cover the months of August and September.

“The P-EBT program helps to keep Delaware families healthy and their children fed during this national emergency,” Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said in a prepared statement. “This additional support is critically important as families continue to cope with the health and education challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The P-EBT program provides a supplemental food-purchasing benefit to current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households and a new EBT benefit to eligible non-SNAP households to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been available at school.

P-EBT benefits will be issued to all eligible households on Sept. 30.

The approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture extends the benefits initially approved and issued starting in spring 2020 in response to Delaware’s state of emergency ordered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the current state of emergency declaration, Delaware’s schools are open, but most are operating under remote learning for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

The program issued its last benefits of the 2019-2020 school year on June 24, covering the period of when children would have been physically in school — March through June.

As of July 27, a total $33,869,371.50 P-EBT benefits were issued, with 91,459 children covered, according to a spokesperson from Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.

This recent approval allows Delaware to extend the benefits through September to households with school-aged children who are participating in remote learning for five consecutive days and do not have access to free meals at their schools.

Households with children participating in remote learning must also meet one of the following conditions to receive P-EBT:

The household includes children who are certified to receive free or reduced-price school meals for the 2020-2021 school year, or

The household includes children who attend schools that offer free school meals to all students (Community Eligibility or Provision 2 schools) for the 2020-2021 school year.

For the 2020-2021 school year, approximately 81,000 children attending Delaware schools are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits. The P-EBT benefits will be issued as a supplement to SNAP households on their existing EBT cards and to non-SNAP households on their existing P-EBT cards from the 2019-2020 school year. Non-SNAP households who became eligible for P-EBT for the 2020-2021 school year will automatically receive a new P-EBT card in the mail for all eligible children in their household along with details on how to use the card.

Delaware will follow the P-EBT benefit guidance provided by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service. The P-EBT benefit amount equals the federal reimbursement rate for breakfast and lunch of $5.86 per child per eligible school day. P-EBT benefit amounts will vary based on school start dates and remote learning schedules. P-EBT benefits can only be issued to children who attend schools that are participating in the P-EBT program.

Eligible households will receive written notification in the mail regarding P-EBT benefits for August and September.

Contact the Division of Social Services at 1-866-843-7212 if you have questions about Delaware’s P-EBT Program.