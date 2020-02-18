State Poetry Out Loud finalists to compete Feb. 25 in Smyrna

Feb 18th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

SMYRNA — Poetry Out Loud, the free recitation contest, will host its state final competition at Smyrna Opera House Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. (snow date: Thursday, Feb. 27). The finalists will compete for the opportunity to represent Delaware and advance to the National Finals in Washington, D.C. from April 27-29, where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.

2020 Delaware state semi-finalists are:

  • Josh-Samuel Ikechi-Konkwo-Cape Henlopen High School
  • Sam McGarvey-Delaware Valley Classical School
  • Ian Hayes-Dover High School
  • Natalia Castillo Vazquez-Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
  • Willy Vasquez-Indian River High School
  • Rebecca Wisniewski-Milford Senior High School
  • Shalom Ighodaro-MOT High School
  • Daniel Patrick Johnson-Mount Sophia Academy
  • Reuben Everhart-Newark Charter High School
  • Mia daPonte-Red Lion Christian Academy
  • Charmaine Pasicolan-St. Mark’s High School
  • Camille Decker-Sanford School
  • Alex Free-Seaford Senior High School
  • Penn Smith-Sussex Central High School
  • Julie Griswold-Tatnall School
  • Sarah Zhu-Wilmington Christian School
  • Estelle Hegenbarth-Wilmington Friends School

The competition encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

