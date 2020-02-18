State Poetry Out Loud finalists to compete Feb. 25 in Smyrna

SMYRNA — Poetry Out Loud, the free recitation contest, will host its state final competition at Smyrna Opera House Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. (snow date: Thursday, Feb. 27). The finalists will compete for the opportunity to represent Delaware and advance to the National Finals in Washington, D.C. from April 27-29, where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.

2020 Delaware state semi-finalists are:

Josh-Samuel Ikechi-Konkwo-Cape Henlopen High School

Sam McGarvey-Delaware Valley Classical School

Ian Hayes-Dover High School

Natalia Castillo Vazquez-Hodgson Vo-Tech High School

Willy Vasquez-Indian River High School

Rebecca Wisniewski-Milford Senior High School

Shalom Ighodaro-MOT High School

Daniel Patrick Johnson-Mount Sophia Academy

Reuben Everhart-Newark Charter High School

Mia daPonte-Red Lion Christian Academy

Charmaine Pasicolan-St. Mark’s High School

Camille Decker-Sanford School

Alex Free-Seaford Senior High School

Penn Smith-Sussex Central High School

Julie Griswold-Tatnall School

Sarah Zhu-Wilmington Christian School

Estelle Hegenbarth-Wilmington Friends School

The competition encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition.