State Poetry Out Loud finalists to compete Feb. 25 in Smyrna

SMYRNA — Poetry Out Loud, the free recitation contest, will host its state final competition at Smyrna Opera House Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. (snow date: Thursday, Feb. 27). The finalists will compete for the opportunity to represent Delaware and advance to the National Finals in Washington, D.C. from April 27-29, where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.
2020 Delaware state semi-finalists are:
- Josh-Samuel Ikechi-Konkwo-Cape Henlopen High School
- Sam McGarvey-Delaware Valley Classical School
- Ian Hayes-Dover High School
- Natalia Castillo Vazquez-Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
- Willy Vasquez-Indian River High School
- Rebecca Wisniewski-Milford Senior High School
- Shalom Ighodaro-MOT High School
- Daniel Patrick Johnson-Mount Sophia Academy
- Reuben Everhart-Newark Charter High School
- Mia daPonte-Red Lion Christian Academy
- Charmaine Pasicolan-St. Mark’s High School
- Camille Decker-Sanford School
- Alex Free-Seaford Senior High School
- Penn Smith-Sussex Central High School
- Julie Griswold-Tatnall School
- Sarah Zhu-Wilmington Christian School
- Estelle Hegenbarth-Wilmington Friends School
The competition encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition.