Stevenson School of Excellence slates webinar series

GEORGETOWN – With sights set on a fall 2022 opening, the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence has scheduled a webinar series for people to stay connected while sheltering at home during COVID-19.

BASSE is a free public charter high school focused on service learning in Sussex County. The school is named in honor of Bryan Stevenson, a prolific social justice activist and lawyer from Milton.

The first webinar will be held today at 6 p.m. Subsequent webinars will continue every Tuesday, at 6 p.m. through Tuesday, May 14.

Following is the list of BASSE’s upcoming events:

• Today: Context Matters: Understanding the Story of The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence;

• Tuesday, April 21: Culture Matters: Understanding the Value of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence;

• Tuesday, April 28: Collaboration Matters: Understanding The Bryan Allen Stevenson School Model and the Partners That Support It;

• Tuesday, May 5: Community Matters: Understanding the Role of The Bryan Allen Stevenson School in Sussex County

• Tuesday, May 12: Commitment Matters: Understanding how Community Engagement is Vital to The Bryan Allen Stevenson School’s Success

To sign up for the workshops, visit www.basseinc.org the click BASSE Webinar Series.

Mr. Stevenson is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, and a Professor of Law at the New York University School of Law. He is the author of “Just Mercy” – the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller and autobiographical film.

The board of BASSE, inspired by the story and work of Mr. Stevenson, is committed to creating opportunities for students to learn through a community-focused service-learning lens and rigorous academic curriculum.