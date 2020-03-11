Student artwork at Georgetown Public Library

GEORGETOWN — The month of March is Art Month and for the eighth year, the Georgetown Arts and Flowers Committee is presenting some of this area’s finest student artwork.
Each of five area schools enter exceptional creations at the Georgetown Public Library, which will be judged and given prizes at the concluding reception. It’s for grades fourth through eighth divided into two age categories.
The Georgetown Public Library is at 123 W. Pine St.
