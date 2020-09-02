SU’s PRESTO offers fall music, theatre lessons



SALISBURY, Md. — PRESTO, the performing arts education outreach program at Salisbury University, begins fall music and theatre lessons the week of Sept. 14.

Sessions, which will operate in a fully online format, are open to people of all ages. Individual 12-lesson sessions are available in piano, strings, voice, guitar, percussion, theatre, and some wind and brass instruments.

Group adult piano sessions run for 12 weeks. The “Small and Mighty” youth group classes for students from kindergarten to age 14 offer music fundamentals, group guitar, theatre and piano, for either six or 12 weeks.

For more information, including cost, call 410-548-2985 or visit the PRESTO website at www.salisbury.edu/presto.