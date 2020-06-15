Sussex Academy holds first outdoor commencement

The scoreboard at Sussex Academy honors the class of 2020. (Submitted photos)

GEORGETOWN — After several revisions to the original plan and utilizing a rain date, Sussex Academy held its first outdoor commencement for the class of 2020 on Friday.

Upon approval from the Delaware Department of Education for an outdoor event to include more than 250 people, each of the 96 graduates were able to invite four guests to attend the ceremony.

Milan Patel, of Seaford was the student-elected speaker.

Commencement was also live streamed on the Sussex Academy Facebook page. All graduates, guests, faculty and technicians wore masks and practiced physical distancing.

Commencement opened with Sydney Adamcik, of Lewes, singing the national anthem. Student-elected speaker Milan Patel, of Seaford, and Head of School Eric M. Anderson both made speeches. The ceremony concluded with the students standing with their families for the turning of the tassel.

The class of 2020, Sussex Academy’s fourth graduating class, had 96 students with 89% attending a four-year college and a combined total of $8.2 million in scholarships.