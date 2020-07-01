Sussex Academy names scholarship recipients

GEORGETOWN — Each year, the Sussex Academy Foundation awards a $1,200 leadership scholarship to a male and female Sussex Academy senior. The scholarships are awarded to students who have demonstrated initiative and leadership.

The 2020 female recipient is Allison Dayton of Seaford for her efforts to fundraise and help to expand the Sussex Academy Theatre department. Through her fundraising efforts, Ms. Dayton was able to help upgrade the auditorium sound system and purchase much-needed microphones. She has served as the lead costumer for both middle school and high school theatre productions and assisted in creating a video that won Sussex Academy free licensing rights to perform the musical, Chicago.

The 2020 male recipient is Alexander Mendez Reyes of Georgetown for his creation of the SíVamos a la Universidad Club. Mr. Mendez Reyes helped to provide information about college admission to the underserved student population. His club served 25 seniors and each was assigned a college mentor. When classes were canceled in March, club members were receiving acceptance and committing to colleges.

Each year the Sussex Academy Executive Board awards a $2,400 scholarship to one senior who exemplifies the school’s motto: Explore Experience Excel. This year’s recipient is also Mr. Mendez Reyes. In addition to his leadership, he had over 500 volunteer hours between the La Casita After School Program and the Georgetown Library. He served as the president of the Math League, vice president of the Technology Service Association, Board member of the Youth Advisory Council and member of Delaware Goes to College, Sussex Academy chorus, Sussex Academy cross country team, LEO Club, and the Sussex Academy Student Government Association. Mr. Mendez Reyes also maintained a part-time job and helped take care of his siblings.