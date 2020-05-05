Sussex Academy ranked 4th high school in Delaware

GEORGETOWN – U.S. News & World Report has ranked Sussex Academy High School fourth in the state for the second consecutive year.

The U.S News & World Report publishes the Best High Schools rankings to identify the top-performing public high schools in the United States. Rankings are based on (1) the performance of all students on the state assessments in reading and math, (2) the performance of underserved students, (3) graduation rate, and (4) the degree to which Sussex Academy prepares student for college

Sussex Academy is a public charter, tuition-free school.

Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, Sussex Academy will have a main campus and an elementary school campus, both centrally located in Georgetown. The school will serve grades K-12. For additional information email info@sussexacademy.org