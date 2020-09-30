Sussex Academy seniors given academic honors



GEORGETOWN — Sussex Academy seniors Alexander Andahazy and Samantha Sordi have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the Head of School to these scholastically talented seniors.

Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.