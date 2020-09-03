Sussex Academy welcomes special education facilitator



GEORGETOWN — Sussex Academy recently announced Alyson Silva has joined the Sussex Academy team as the new special education coordinator and autism specialist.

Ms. Silva is a native New Yorker whose philosophy is that “you must reach a student before you can teach a student.”

A former special education teacher, coordinator, autism specialist, and trainer for the Indian River School District, she holds a Masters in Special Education from Wilmington University, Autism Certification from Wilmington University, Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science with a concentration in Psychology, and an Associate Degree from SUNY Orange in Applied Science with a concentration in Early Childhood Education.

She is a mother of two children, Josh, 16, who is a junior at Sussex Tech and Gabriella, 12, who will join her this year at Sussex Academy.

Sussex Academy is a public charter, tuition free, school serving grades K-12. The school has an elementary and secondary campus, both centrally located in Georgetown. For additional information email info@sussexacademy.org.