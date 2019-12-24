Sussex Tech application period closes Jan. 8

GEORGETOWN – The application deadline is drawing near for Sussex County eighth-graders seeking a career-technical education at Sussex Tech High School.

Jan. 8, 2020 is the deadline to apply for Sussex Tech’s random lottery drawing for admission.

A grade nine through 12 high school, Sussex Tech offers career-technical education in 17 areas.

Applications are now open online at www.schoolchoicede.org, using the statewide school choice application. Under state law, applications can only be accepted during a certain period each year; the current window runs from Nov. 4 to Jan. 8.

“We have seen a sustained increase in interest from families who are exploring a different type of education, one that prepares students for their future – whether that be career, college, or the military,” said Sussex Technical School District Superintendent Stephen Guthrie.

“Our renewed focus on career-technical education, professional credentials, and work-based learning offer something students can’t get anywhere else in Sussex County.”

Sussex Tech uses a random, impartial lottery system for its admissions process, contracting with the state Data Service Center, a respected third-party provider, to administer the lottery system.

Acceptance notifications will be issued by Feb. 28. Parents or guardians must notify the district of the acceptance decision by March 20.

Students not initially accepted will be placed on a waiting list and may be admitted throughout the spring and summer as space becomes available.

Last year, 287 students were admitted from 802 applicants, one of the largest applicant pools in the school’s history.

For more information on the admissions process, families can visit sussexvt.k12.de.us or contact Steve Persolio, Coordinator of Student Services, at 302-854-2820 or steve.persolio@sussexvt.k12.de.us.

Sussex Technical High School is a nationally award-winning career and technical public high school serving more than 1,200 students across Sussex County.

Tech’s career-technical programs include: automotive technology; collision repair; business, finance and marketing; Cisco networking; digital publishing and design; media broadcasting; electronics; dental services; health professions; physical therapy and athletic health care; cosmetology; early childhood education; legal support and criminal justice; carpentry and construction management; electrical and green energy; HVAC-R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration); and landscape management and environment.