Sussex Tech broadcast students earn Avid

GEORGETOWN — Sussex Tech media broadcasting students earn prestigious Avid certification

Ten seniors at Sussex Technical High School studying media broadcasting recently earned their professional certifications in Avid, mastering a software suite and qualifying as video editors and post-production assistants.

The students completed their Avid Certified User for Media Composer certifications, which covers both technical and operational skills, workflows, and non-linear editing concepts.

The following seniors completed their certification:

• Seaford: Alexa Griffith and Adrianne Smith

• Milford: Ryan Flood, Julia Hardy, James Metts

• Georgetown: Jaina Hershey, Miranda Hudson, Kiaya James

• Bridgeville: Alexander Rakes

• Lincoln: Hannah Scarborough

Sussex Tech’s media broadcasting communications technical area prepares students for careers in television, radio, media production, and video editing, among others. Students use professional-level equipment and technology to produce daily news broadcasts, video stories, and public service announcements.