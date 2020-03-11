Sussex Tech Ducks Unlimited raises $14,800

GEORGETOWN — Sussex Technical High School’s student chapter of Ducks Unlimited recently raised $14,874 for wildlife conservation efforts through its annual fundraising dinner in January. The money was recently presented to Ducks Unlimited regional director Taylor Deemer.

Chapter chairman Cole Fluharty led the event with guidance from faculty advisers Anthony Carmen, Vinnie Colombo, Aaron Salisbury and Rita Salisbury. Across the country, Ducks Unlimited has used funds raised from events such as this to conserve 6 million acres of habitat in the United States.

Sussex Tech is home to Delaware’s first high school Ducks Unlimited chapter. Over the years, students have volunteered at the Greenwing event, led a seminar on starting a DU chapter, and helped with numerous other community service projects.

Current student committee members are Cole Fluharty, of Lewes; Wesley Humes of Milford; Liam Garrison of Milton; Josh White of Seaford; Jack Morris of Milton; Brett Castiglione of Lewes; Paige Sammons of Seaford; Seth Layfield of Georgetown; and Mikayla Lankford of Seaford.