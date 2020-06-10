Sussex Tech senior serving on reopening task force

GEORGETOWN — Sussex Technical High School senior Emma Brower has been selected to serve on the Department of Education’s health and wellness reopening working group. Ms. Brower, a health professions student who will graduate this week, will advise the agency and districts on Delaware’s reopening.

She is serving alongside education professionals, health experts and lawmakers. The group will make final recommendations to the agency in July.

“I plan to provide logistics of my former typical school days in order to work out a plan of how a school day may look when we reopen,” she said. “That way, they have a play by play of exactly what new rules will be implemented.”

The Ellendale native will be attending Delaware Technical Community College in the fall to start working toward her bachelor’s degree in nursing.