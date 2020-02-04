Sussex Tech student receives $25,000 college scholarship

GEORGETOWN — For Jessica Blatzheim, teaching is about knowing your students’ needs and having an impact in their lives. That’s why the Ocean View resident is studying early care and education at Sussex Technical High School, planning on a career in the classroom.

Ms. Blatzheim’s path into teaching just got a big boost forward with a 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship, worth $25,000 – one of just 108 students across the country to receive the award.

After earning her college degree, Ms. Blatzheim wants to be an elementary teacher, focusing on the younger grades. Her passion is also on display outside of her classes at Sussex Tech. Each week, she mentors a second-grade student at Georgetown Elementary School. She has competed twice at the national competition for Educators Rising, an organization of high school students planning to become teachers, and won gold honors twice at the state level. She is vice-president of Sussex Tech’s Key Club and a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.

She plans to use the SEED Scholarship to attend Delaware Technical Community College for two years and then earn her bachelor’s degree at Wilmington University. As a Horatio Alger National Scholar, Ms. Blatzheim will also attend the National Scholars Conference this spring in Washington, D.C.