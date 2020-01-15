Sussex Tech students named Word, PowerPoint champs

GEORGETOWN — Two Sussex Technical High School business, finance and marketing students have been named Delaware’s champions in Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Word after a statewide skills challenge, and will represent the First State in the national championships later this year.

Lizbeth Cortez-Galindo, a junior from Milford, is the state PowerPoint champion, and Daniel Rubini, a sophomore from Harbeson, is the state Microsoft Word champion, after scoring the highest in the state on a timed certification test.

Mastering PowerPoint is about more than making slides – it’s about public speaking, presentation, and training, said Cortez-Galindo, an aspiring entrepreneur with a focus on social action.

For the Microsoft Word contest, Rubini said, students have to execute a series of complicated tasks, including obscure details of formatting and setting up documents. That’s important for business owners, he said.

The two will next be testing their skills at the Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship, to be held in June in Dallas.

This is the second year in a row that two Sussex Tech students have been state champions. Last year, students Jacqueline Yeo of Laurel and Joseph Klosiewicz of Georgetown competed at the national championships in the PowerPoint competition, with Yeo placing eighth in the nation.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com