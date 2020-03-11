Sussex Tech students take third at Rare Disease Day



GEORGETOWN — Two Sussex Technical High School students recently won third place in the state for their efforts in research, education and fundraising to combat the rare disease known as moyamoya.

Students Abby Fowler and Molly Dopler, both sophomores from Seaford, received bronze at the Delaware Rare Disease Day event, competing against 11 other schools statewide. The event, at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, showcased student efforts to draw attention to multiple rare diseases and their impact.

Abby and Molly focused their efforts on moyamoya disease, which can trigger strokes, seizures, and other medical problems, and primarily affects children. They interviewed a neurologist and neurosurgeon, as well as the parent of a child living with moyamoya, and also raised money to aid the research effort. At Nemours, they presented their work in a poster format and took questions.

This was Sussex Tech’s first year sending a team to Rare Disease Day,.

For more information on moyamoya, visit the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health at https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Moyamoya-Disease-Information-Page.