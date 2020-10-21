Sussex Tech to continue modified remote learning plan through January 2021

GEORGETOWN – Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sussex Tech High School students won’t be in classrooms in regular in-school routine until February 2021 at the earliest.

Sussex County Vocational Technical School District’s Board of Education has voted to extend the district’s modified remote learning plan into the second marking period, which runs through the end of January.

Under the district’s modified remote learning plan, Sussex Tech students learn remotely but teachers have the flexibility to bring them on to campus for voluntary hands-on instruction, demonstrations or practice.

To date, there have been more than 400 student visits to campus for small-group instruction, clinical labs, driver’s education and the PSAT.

Teachers have held more than 3,200 live remote video lessons across all subjects.

“Continuing this modified remote learning approach gives our students the maximum opportunity to learn while keeping students and staff safe and reducing the spread of COVID,” said Sussex Tech Acting Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carson.

The district will continue to study and evaluate COVID trends and the effectiveness of instruction during the second marking period in order to make a decision about the third marking period.

“We are still hopeful that trends will improve, and we can bring students on to campus in larger numbers in the spring,” Dr. Carson said.

Students and staff who are on campus follow all recommended precautions, including daily temperature and symptom screenings, mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Sussex Tech staff also are continuing frequent cleaning of high-contact surfaces and daily thorough cleaning and disinfection of the entire campus. Adult Education programs will continue utilizing appropriate safety protocols.