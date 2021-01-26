Sussex Technical High School offering students hybrid option starting Feb. 1

Students in Sussex Vocational Technical School District are slated to begin in-person instruction — if they so choose — beginning Feb. 1.

The school board voted to approve a hybrid instruction option. Students will have the option of attending school in-person for a portion of the week, or attending fully remotely.

“We know that students learn best in person – especially in our 17 hands-on career-technical areas — and wanted to offer our families an option that best suits their individual needs,” Sussex Tech Superintendent Kevin Carson said in a prepared statement. “Our staff has done an incredible job guiding students through this pandemic with our modified remote plan, and it’s time to move to the next level by giving our families a choice.”

Sussex Tech students who choose to attend in-person will be on campus two days a week and learn remotely two days a week. Students choosing to learn fully remote will have the same access to instruction as students who are on campus via live video classes. On Fridays, teachers can choose to bring students on campus for optional in-person instruction, such as hands-on work in technical classes.

The district will continue using current COVID-19 protocols, including regular cleaning and disinfection of high-contact surfaces. Students in classrooms will be properly distanced, and all individuals on campus will be required to wear face coverings at all times except meals.