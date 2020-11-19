‘This was a catastrophe and nobody recognizes it’: Capital still fighting to fix school

DOVER — It’s been months since a tornado, stemming from Tropical Storm Isaias struck and caused structural damage to William Henry Middle School during the summer, but the building is still no closer to occupancy.

“We need to be mad about this,” board member Sean Christiansen said Wednesday. “We need to get on the phone. We need to have our parents, our students and a sea of blue and white and let them know who they are and we want the same opportunities as other districts and other state agencies within Delaware.”

When Isaias careened through Delaware Aug. 4, it hit William Henry hard. The roof over the gym was destroyed, allowing for rain to fall in the building. Other leaks were found throughout the school as a result of the tornado, creating significant water damage across the northern section of the building. The school itself was “contorted,” causing stress fractures in the brick and structural problems, said Adewunmi Kuforiji, interim assistant superintendent.

That same day, the fire marshal deemed the building unsafe for human occupancy and use.

William Henry, located on Carver Road, serves 1,100 fifth and six grade students in the district.

“I was there shortly after the tornado went through William Henry,” Mr. Christiansen said. “I’ve been there several times and it’s sad to see the state of the building.”

After the storm dissipated that Tuesday in August, the state insurance office authorized water and debris clean up. A structural engineer did an inspection and submitted a report. A temporary roof was placed on the building to cover the gymnasium.

With that, the district is still waiting on the final outcome of state insurance. Meanwhile, it is working with architects to submit a final report and plan for repairs. Capital also must seek funding to cover repairs identified beyond storm damage.

“Aug. 4 was a very tragic day for William Henry Middle School and for the Capital School District. We haven’t stopped working on plans and possible resolutions for this,” said Sylvia Henderson, interim superintendent. “We want our parents, students, teachers and administration at William Henry Middle School to know that we have been advocating for solutions and we haven’t stopped working for you.”

The Delaware Office of Management and Budget and Department of Education told the district they had no support for the school, Mr. Kuforiji said.

While they have had some help — district officials thanked Sen. Trey Paradee, Reps. Sean Lynn and Bill Bush who have supported the district and plan to work with the General Assembly to secure necessary funding, as well as Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper who have also assisted — the school board was still concerned with how long it was taking the state to provide support to the district.

After an initial update in August after the damage was still fresh, the board voted to pursue support from the General Assembly and governor last month. At Wednesday’s meeting, they were critical that the process was taking months.

“My neighborhood was hit hard by this storm. I’ll tell you right now, all the homes’ roofs are fixed. The trees are cut. The brush is clear. Those people got their insurance payment,” board member Tony DePrima said. “This was a catastrophe and nobody recognizes it as a catastrophe. So why is that? Because it’s been covered up by the pandemic. It’s been — in other words, no pun intended — masked by the pandemic.”

Board member John Martin echoed his sentiments.

“When all is said and done, 1,100 students in our district, at a critical juncture, they don’t have a building and I don’t see a sense of urgency,” he said.

Capital School District was the last in the county to bring students back for hybrid learning this month. Unlike other districts, it had an added obstacle: an unusable building that houses more than a thousand students and staff.

For now, William Henry is relocated to Central Middle School, with each buildings’ teachers sharing rooms with their colleagues.

“Because our kids were virtual, we didn’t have to find a place for them. If we had not been in a pandemic and we had 1,100 kids with no place to go in two weeks when school starts, you can bet that all of the public officials involved would have been working in the same direction, would have been working hard to get our insurance paid,” Dr. DePrima said. “I can’t believe it’s been four months and we don’t have an insurance check. I can’t believe it’s taking this long for officials to make decisions and it is a shame.”

The district is optimistic William Henry will be ready for students next year, but they are looking at “possible relocation options” for the students.

“Our goal ultimately is to make sure we have the space for all of our 1,100 students and staff to have a place to go to for the next school year,” Mr. Kuforiji said.

The legacy of the building, board member Joan Engel said, should make it even more important.

William Henry was originally the William Henry Comprehensive High School, the only high school for Black students in Dover. It opened in September 1952 and was founded during segregation. The school closed after the 1965-66 school year, after the Supreme Court ruling to integrate schools, according to research collected by alumnus Anita McDowell Boyer.

The school’s namesake is William W.M. Henry, the first Black physician in Dover.

In September 1967, the high school became William Henry Middle School and opened to fifth and sixth grade students.

The school remains an important landmark for not only recent middle school graduates, but also those who attended it as high schoolers in the 50s and 60s. In February, a group of alumni — some dressed in the high school’s former school color, maroon — turned out to a school board meeting after fears were stoked the name may change (it isn’t).

“It’s not on the historic registry, but it is very historical and has sentimental value to a majority of our community for one reason or another and I feel if this was in another county, we would have a little bit more respect, I’m going to call it, from individuals in higher places,” Mr. Christiansen said.

Dr. DePrima feared students and staff not having a school to go back to.

“We’re going to be forcing kids to continue in hybrid when they don’t have to because too many people were too slow in reacting to this catastrophe,” he said. “And it’s a shame and it’s a shame on lots of people.”