Two Delaware schools honored nationally

Two Delaware schools are among 57 U.S. schools that have been named 2020 National ESEA Distinguished Schools for the extraordinary success of their students.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, formerly the National Title I Association, has been selecting examples of superior, federally funded school programs for national recognition through the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program, formerly the National Title I Distinguished Schools program, since 1996.

Frederick Douglass Elementary School, in the Seaford School District, is being recognized for exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years. Carol Leveillee is Frederick Douglass Elementary School’s principal.

Joseph M. McVey Elementary School, in the Christina School District, is being recognized for closing the achievement gap between student groups, including those from low-income families, racial minority groups, and students with disabilities, for two or more consecutive years. Asia Ali-Hawkins is Joseph M. McVey Elementary School’s principal.

“These schools are prime examples of how, with strong leadership and support, the hard work of our students, families and educators leads to exceptional academic progress,” Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said in a prepared statement. “Congratulations to these two school communities for this well-deserved national recognition.”

The 2020 National ESEA Distinguished Schools will be honored Feb. 8-11, at the virtual 2021 National ESEA Conference.