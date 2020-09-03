VFW Post essay contests open to students

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 7478 in Greenwood, recently announced that the 2020-2021 brochures for the VFW Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition have arrived.

This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?” and it is open to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students enrolled by the Oct. 31 deadline in public, private or parochial schools in the U.S., its territories or its possessions. Home-schooled students, may apply too.

The contest must be an original essay written by the student and be between 300 and 400 typewritten words in length. The brochure will list all rules and specific information relating to the Patriot’s Pen Contest. All entries begin at the Post level and must be submitted to a sponsoring local VFW Post by midnight Oct. 31.

The brochures for the 2020-2021 Veterans of Foreign Wars’ premier scholarship competition have also arrived, the Voice of Democracy Program. This year’s theme is, “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

The VOD competition is open to students in grades ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th by the Oct. 31 deadline, who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories, and possessions.

Contestants must record their original three- to five-minute essay on an audio CD or a flash drive. When burning the CD, make sure that Create Audio CD option (or similar) is selected so the program can properly convert the sound file and burn it to CD. Other directions about the conversion/burning process are found in the brochures. All entries are sponsored by a local VFW Post level, so visit the website vfw.org/FindaPost to discover a VFW Post near the contestants wishing to enter the contest.

To obtain either contest brochure, contact Scholarships Chairman Barbara Trapp at 302-337-7203, or the Greenwood Public Library. Brochures can also be found at the VFW Auxiliary Secretary Dr. Michaele S. Russell’s office at 302-349-4220.