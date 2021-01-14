WiFi hotspots available for low income IRSD families

SELBYVILLE – The Indian River School District has WiFi hotspots available as part of the Connect Delaware program for low-income families that have experienced hardships receiving reliable internet access.

Families can arrange for pickup of the devices by contacting their home school.

Eligible families must participate in a low-income program to qualify. Qualifying programs include:

• Free/Reduced Lunch (National School Lunch Program/Head Start)

• Medicaid

• Public Housing

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP)

• Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

• Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

• Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC)

Through Jan. 6, 2021, approximately 400 hotspots have been distributed to families in need.

The device is portable and may be used outside the home. This device’s performance is entirely dependent on the cellular signal available in its use area, according to the Indian River School District, which has no control over cellular signal.

Internet hotspots will provide service until Dec. 31, 2021. At that time service will end automatically. Families will not be asked to return the devices or continue service after that time.

There is a limit of one device per household.

Hotspots are available only while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.