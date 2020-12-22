Wilmington University partners with Valvoline

WILMINGTON – Wilmington University announced a new education partnership with Valvoline that will provide expanded opportunities to Valvoline employees interested in pursuing an undergraduate or advanced college degree.

“An investment in employees who aspire to earn college degrees indicates to us that Valvoline considers its workforce the drivers of success, especially in the competitive service-driven industry,” Dr. LaVerne T. Harmon, president of Wilmington University, said in a prepared statement. “We applaud Valvoline’s commitment to its employees and proudly welcome them to the Wilmington University family.”

As part of the new partnership, the university will offer online undergraduate and graduate degree programs for Valvoline employees in the areas of human resource management; computer science; computer networking; information systems management; accounting and finance; communications; marketing; web design; business management; and applied science.

Tuition costs associated with these degree programs can directly be billed to Valvoline at annual limits equivalent to the company’s existing tuition reimbursement amounts of $5,250 for undergraduate degrees and $7,500 for graduate degrees.

“Valvoline is committed to the growth and success of our employees, in all that they aspire to achieve professionally now and in the future. This partnership allows us to expand on that commitment in new and exciting ways,” Jennifer Gunter, U.S. health & welfare manager, said in a prepared statement. “By expanding the Tuition Assistance Program, eligible employees working in every part of our business will have access to empowering degree programs that open up new opportunities and allow for greater upward mobility.”

