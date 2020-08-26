Winners of PSA contest honored



NEW CASTLE — The Delaware Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Board honored the winners of the third annual Organ Donor Awareness PSA Scholarship Contest at its virtual quarterly meeting Aug. 10. The board funds the video public service contest, open to all Delaware high school students, to increase awareness among young people about becoming a designated organ and tissue donor in Delaware.

The scholarship contest is organized by the Delaware Department of Education and Gift of Life, a regional donor program that serves Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and promotes the value of organ and tissue donations with the general public.

Winners were: William Bush, Caesar Rodney High School, $1,000; Caroline Moloney, Padua Academy, $1,000; Alice Pifferi, Caravel Academy, $500.00; Sydney Scharf; Delmar High School, $1,000; and Aaron Cave, Delmar High School $500.

This year’s theme was: “The importance of becoming an organ and tissue donor.”

To view a YouTube playlist of the first-place videos: https://de.gov/1Te

To register to become a designated organ and tissue donor in Delaware: https://registerme.org/register.aspx.