YMCAs extend summer camps with school openings delayed

As school districts shift their calendars to give more planning time for educators gearing up to go back to school, the YMCA announced it will extend its summer camps in response.



“We are working hard to continue our community relief efforts during these uncertain times,” Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, president and CEO of the YMCA, said in a prepared statement. “As we begin a new school year, children and families need our support more than ever. We are developing partnerships and making plans that will ease the burden for parents and help ensure that children are successful in a different learning environment.”



Last week, Gov. John Carney announced that schools can return to session in a hybrid format, allowing students to take part in remote and in-person instruction, while the Department of Education rolled out its 34-page guidance on cleaning, transportation, social distancing, mask-wearing and more.



In response, school boards across the state followed the recommendations of their districts to push the academic year back, with some — like Cape Henlopen, Brandywine and Indian River — shifting start dates until mid-September.



YMCA camps are extending their calendars and will delay the closure of outdoor pools. Locations are also developing plans to provide Learning Support Centers to children during the school year.



The centers are designed to provide academic enrichment and fitness activities for youth throughout Delaware. YMCA locations and registration details will be released as they become available.



The amended closure dates for camps are:

• Brandywine Y — Camp ends Sept. 11.

• Bear-Glasgow Y — Camp ends Sept. 4.

• Western Family Y — Camp ends Sept. 4.

• Sussex Family Y — Camp ends Sept. 4.

• Dover Y — Camp ends Aug. 28.