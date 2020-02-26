Youth Environment Summit to be held Friday in Dover

DOVER — The Youth Environment Summit (YES!) will host the first student-led, full-day summit on Friday.

Held at the Delaware Technical College, Del-One Conference Center in Dover from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., the summit will bring together high school students from public and independent high schools. Planned by students across the state, the summit inspires youth-led action and environmental leadership. Registration includes student teams from more than 20 Delaware schools representing all three counties and more than 230 students.

YES! was created by a coalition of representatives from educators at area schools, nonprofit organizations, and agencies to provide the opportunity for teens to meet, learn, and share their ideas on environmental issues of concern. The summit will feature keynote speakers, workshops, exhibitors, and student led lightning talks.

Registration for the summit is completed by a school adviser who can register up to 20 students. The summit participation is only open to high school students.