Delaware to host PGA FedEX event in 2022

WILMINGTON — The PGA TOUR, Western Golf Association and Wilmington Country Club officials announced today the 2022 BMW Championship will be played on the South Course at Wilmington Country Club.



While official dates have not been announced, the event is scheduled to be held in late August of 2022.



It will be the first PGA Tour played in Delaware, which had previously hosted LPGA tournaments for several years at DuPont Country Club.

The BMW Championship features the top 70 PGA TOUR players vying to earn one of 30 spots in the season-ending TOUR Championship and the chance to be crowned FedExCup champion.



“We’re thrilled to be taking the BMW Championship to Wilmington Country Club, one of the finest clubs anywhere in the United States,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “The South Course has everything you look for in a traditional championship layout. It will present a strategic test for the world’s best players and a perfect venue for fans and PGA TOUR partners.”



The 2022 tourney will be the third time since 2018 that the BMW Championship has been held on the East Coast. The 2021 BMW Championship will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. from Aug. 23-29. Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa, hosted the 2018 BMW Championship.



“It is a great honor for Wilmington Country Club to be the first club in the state of Delaware to play host to the PGA TOUR, and to the prestigious BMW Championship,” Club President Gary Ferguson said. “The passion that fans in this area have for golf is unmatched, and they will enjoy the opportunity to watch the best players in the world compete on this spectacular and challenging golf course.”



Wilmington Country Club was established in 1901. The club relocated in the 1950s, bringing in renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. to design the South Course, which opened in 1959.



While this will be Wilmington Country Club’s first professional event, the club has long been a proving ground for the world’s best amateur players. After hosting the 1913 U.S. Women’s Amateur on what is now known as the “Old Course,” Wilmington has hosted five other USGA events, including the 1965 and 1978 U.S. Junior Amateur, the 1971 U.S. Amateur, the 1978 U.S. Girls’ Junior and the 2003 U.S. Mid-Amateur. The club also hosted the 2013 Palmer Cup competition between Europe and a United States team that featured 2019 BMW Championship winner Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Patrick Rodgers.



“Delaware is excited to host the 2022 BMW Championship,” said Governor John Carney. “The First State has a long and proud golf history and is ideally positioned to support one of golf’s great championships. Not only will the BMW Championship enhance the local economy, it will showcase a wonderful course and dynamic community to a global audience.”



Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki added: “I join with all members of our community to welcome the BMW Championship to Wilmington Country Club. This event will attract many to our city who will be able to enjoy our terrific restaurants and fine hotels in addition to watching the greatest golfers in the world compete for one of the PGA TOUR’s most coveted titles.”



In addition to having an estimated $30 million economic impact on the Wilmington area, the 2022 BMW Championship is expected to play a vital philanthropic role by introducing more golfers and fans on the East Coast to the Evans Scholars Foundation and its mission of awarding full tuition and housing college scholarships to deserving youth caddies.



All proceeds from the BMW Championship benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation. Since 2007, the event has raised more than $35 million for Evans Scholarships. Two caddies have earned Evans Scholarships from Wilmington Country Club – Owen Griffin graduated from the University of Illinois in 1983, and Dan Walsh currently is a junior at Penn State University.