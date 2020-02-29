16 Henlopen wrestlers reach state finals

Sixteen Henlopen Conference wrestlers will compete for a state title tonight.

The conference will be well represented in the finals of the DIAA individual wrestling state tournament. Smyrna leads the conference with five wrestlers still alive.

Caravel Academy sent the most wrestlers to the finals with six.

Jackson Dean of Caesar Rodney and Hugo Harp of Smyrna are both still on track to win the third state championship of their careers.

Full final matchups are below:

106: Gabe Giampietro (Smyrna) vs. Chris Gandolfo (Salesianum)

113: Luke Poore (Caravel) vs. Matt Meadows (St. Georges)

120: Jack Thode (Milford) vs. Dylan Knight (Caravel)

126: Trenton Grant (Milford) vs. Ethan Gray (Caravel)

132: Amir Pierce (Smyrna) vs. Willem Carl (Middletown)

138: Alex Poore (Caravel) vs. Pat Wisniewski (Caesar Rodney)

145: Joey Natarcola (Smyrna) vs. Jevon Saffold (Sussex Central)

152: Jackson Dean (Caesar Rodney) vs. Justin Griffith (Sanford)

160: Nick Hall (Caravel) vs. Kenel Jean Pierre (Polytech)

170: Anthony Bernieri (Caravel) vs. Andre Currie (Cape Henlopen)

182: J.T. Davis (Smyrna) vs. Josh Negron (Sussex Tech)

195: Azeem Bell (A.I. du Pont) vs. Danny Stradley (Salesianum)

220: Hugo Harp (Smyrna) vs. Kris Thompson (Lake Forest)

285: Anthony Diaz (Milford) vs. Kevin Hudson (Caesar Rodney)