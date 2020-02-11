4 Henlopen teams in Top 10, Velazquez first team pick in preseason baseball rankings

Dover High senior Dom Velazquez was a preseason first-team All-State pick at both pitcher and third base. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Four Henlopen Conference teams are ranked in the Top 10 while Dover High’s Dom Velazquez was a first-team selection at two positions as the Delaware Interscholastic Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason Top 20 and All-State teams on Monday.

The selections were made by voting of DIBCA’s members.

Coming off a 16-4 season, the Senators were voted fourth in the poll for the 2020 season. Cape Henlopen (16-6) is sixth, Milfrd (16-3) is seventh while Sussex Tech (15-5) is ninth.

Appoquinimink, which went 22-0 and won the DIAA state title a year ago, is picked to finish first again.

Velazquez, a senior, was named to the first team at both pitcher and third base on the preseason All-State team. Other Henlopen Conference players named to the first team were Sussex Tech junior Jason Shockley at catcher, Lake Forest junior Gabe Martin at second base and Dover senior Nate Turner in the outfield.

Baseball

Pre-season Top 20

The top 20 high school baseball teams in the preseason according to DIBCA with 2019 record:

1-Appoquinimink 22-0

2-Caravel 17-5

3-Salesianum 18-3

4-Dover 16-4

5-Newark Charter 16-3

6-St. Mark’s 13-7

7-Cape Henlopen 16-6

8-Milford 16-3

9-Sussex Tech 15-5

10-Delaware Military 15-6

11-Concord 16-4

12-Wilm. Friends 17-3

13-Caesar Rodney 10-9

14-William Penn 14-6

15-St. Georges 11-9

16-Conrad 10-9

17-Delmarva Christian 17-3

18-Tower Hill 10-9

19-Wilmington Charter 10-9

20-Delmar 13-7

20-Sussex Central 7-11

20-Red Lion 12-7

Preseason All-State team

PITCHER

First team

Dominic Velazquez 12 Dover

Trey Matthews 12 Newark Charter

Second team

Wyatt Nelson 12 Wilm. Friends

Mason Keene 12 Appoquinimink

Honorable mention

Luke Johnson 12 Cape Henlopen

Chad Reichold 12 Milford

Jack Valentine 12 Sanford

Brett Callahan 12 Newark Charter

CATCHER

First team

Eddie Micheletti 12 Wilm. Friends

Jason Shockley 11 Sussex Tech

Second team

Mark Cruser 12 Concord

Honorable mention

Mason Morris 10 Milford

Zach Pritchard 12 Wm. Penn

FIRST BASE

First team

Adam Toomer 12 Concord

Second base

Gabe Rincon 12 Delmar

Honorable mention

Jakob Hoffman 12 Caravel

Wyatt Nelson 12 Wilm. Friends

Jack Nielson 12 Archmere

SECOND BASE

First team

Gabe Martin 11 Lake Forest

Second team

Will Davis 12 Wilm. Friends

Honorable mention

Dylan Grygo 12 William Penn

Shawn Edevane 12 Wilm. Friends

Dante Claudio 11 Glasgow

David Previoso 12 Caravel

THIRD BASE

First team

Dominic Velazquez 12 Dover

Second team

Max Awtry 12 Conrad

Joey Rinarelli 12 St. Georges

Honorable mention

Adam Schiff 10 Lake Forest

Aydin Zimmerman 10 Milford

SHORTSTOP

First team

Lorenzo Carrier 11 Appoquinimink

Second team

Luke Johnson 12 Cape Henlopen

Shawn Haut 12 Hodgson

Honorable mention

Brett Lesher 12 Newark Charter

Derek Pusey 12 Red Lion

OUTFIELDER

First team

Brett Callahan 12 Newark Charter

Mason Keene 12 Appoquinimink

Nathan Turner 12 Dover

Second team

Dylan Craig 12 Wilm. Charter

Mike Gilbert 12 Tower Hill

Javon Toppin 12 Sussex Central

Alec Rodriquez 11 Dover

Honorable mention

Mitch Jolikko 12 Middletown

Jack Taylor 12 Wilm. Friends

Dylan Pasta 11 Delmar

DHESIGNATED HITTER

First team

Cole Reynolds 12 Caravel

Second team

Joey Jourdan 12 St. Georges

Honorable mention

Chad Reichold 12 Milford

Matt Querey 12 Salesianum

Abe Burr 10 Mt. Pleasant

UTILITY

First team

Kevin Keister 12 Caravel

Second team

Noah Finocchiaro 12 St. Georges

Alex Zhu 12 Wilm. Charter

Honorable mention

Dalton Perdue 12 Laurel

Peter Erskine 11 Wilm. Friends

Luke Gabrysh 11 Concord