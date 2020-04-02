Blue-Gold football game canceled

NEWARK — For over six decades, the Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game has been an annual highlight on the high school sports calendar.



But now even that event won’t be held this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Officials announced this morning that the 65th edition of the Blue-Gold game, slated to be held in June at Delaware Stadium, has been canceled.



“DFRC made this decision based upon thoughtful discussions with informed professionals and the commitment to do our part to keep all citizens safe and well,” the DFRC said in a press release.



The event not only includes the top senior football players in the state but also includes cheerleaders, band members, and school ambassadors. The Hand-in-Hand program also matches up game participants with special-needs children in the months before the game.



The game itself raises money for organizations that benefit Delawareans with special needs.



Some of the game’s other events have been rescheduled:



The DFRC Blue-Gold Sussex Auction originally scheduled for March 28 will held on for Sept. 25.



The DFRC Blue-Gold New Castle County Golf Classic originally scheduled for June 8 will be moved to a date TBD.



The DFRC Blue-Gold Southern Delaware Golf Classic originally scheduled for July 17 will be held on Aug. 28.



The DFRC Blue-Gold Run/Walk originally scheduled for June 6 will not be rescheduled.