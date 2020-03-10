DIAA hoop tourneys on hold over coronavirus concerns

NEWARK – Concerns over the potential spread of the Coronavirus has caused some major changes for the DIAA boys’ and girls’ basketball state tournaments.



The DIAA announced this evening that the University of Delaware will not permit fans to attend events being held at UD’s Carpenter Center in Newark. Rather than playing the games without fans, the DIAA will find new sites for the tournaments.



“Out of an abundance of caution, UD officials decided to disallow spectator attendance at the tournament, leading DIAA to choose to move the games to new locations,” the DIAA said in a press release. “UD officials said this difficult decision is rooted in concern for the safety of UD’s students, faculty and staff.”



The girls’ semifinals were slated to be played on Wednesday evening with the boys’ follow on Thursday. The tourneys have now been moved back a day while the DIAA finds a new a site.



The new schedule will be announced on Wednesday.



Cape Henlopen High is playing in the girls’ semifinals with Dover in the boys’ semifinals.



Fans who purchased tickets for games at the Bob Carpenter Center will be refunded. Those who paid with a credit card will be automatically refunded within 3-5 business days.



Anyone who has paid with cash or check will be contacted by the UD Ticket Office. Please contact the UD Ticket Office at (302) 831-2257 or athletics-tix@udel.edu with any questions in regards to the refund of tickets.