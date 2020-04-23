Friday Night Lights to honor high school athletes

DOVER — High school spring-sports athletes may not be able to play their seasons right now.



But the DIAA wants those athletes to know they’re not forgotten.



Schools around the state are being asked to turn on their stadium lights on Friday at 8 p.m. in recognition of the situation that athletes and coaches are facing because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The lights are supposed to stay on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.



According to a press release sent out this afternoon by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, the ‘Friday Night Lights’ moment is in “acknowledgement of the sacrifice of our student-athletes, coaches, teams, and officials.” Delaware schools were closed before the start of the spring season in March.



The DIAA noted that it wants to particularly recognize this year’s seniors. who are missing out on their final high school seasons.



“We thank all school superintendents, head of schools, principals and athletic directors for their support to make this recognition night happen for students and student-athletes throughout the state,” DIAA executive director Donna Polk was quoted in the press release. “We ask students, families, fans and community members to not gather at school facilities to ensure the public gathering and social distancing guidelines are met.”