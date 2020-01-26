Ashe lifts Hornet women to 64-60 victory at NC Central

Lanayjha Ashe scored four points in the final five seconds as Delaware State defeated North Carolina Central 64-60 on the road in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s basketball contest on Saturday afternoon.

Ashe drove through the lane hit a floater off the glass for the go-ahead basket off a pass from Janasia Law with 4.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lanayjha Ashe

North Carolina Central had difficulty inbounding the ball after Ashe’s shot and called timeout to avoid a five-second violation. But the Eagles were out of timeout, causing a technical foul and two free throws for Delaware State.

Ashe drained two free throws in the final seconds to finish the game with 18 points and seal it for the Hornets. Nine of those points came in the fourth quarter.

It was the first road win in MEAC play for Delaware State since Jan. 22, 2018, snapping a streak of 12 road conference losses in a row. The Hornets moved to 3-1 in the MEAC — their best start since they won the conference in 2009.

The victory was also the 150th career collegiate victory for coach Dave Caputo, including his junior college wins.

Delaware State also matched its win total from a year ago, improving to 7-10 overall.

Sharajah Collins paced Delaware State with a game-high 21 points. She shot 8-of-16 from the floor and hit a pair of threes.

Tierra Floyd also finished in double figures for the Hornets with 13 points and five rebounds. Law added seven points of her own.

Ashe and DeMaurea Moore tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven each.

The Hornets earned the road win despite shooting 37.3 percent from the floor, including a 16.7 percent mark from three, and they shot 58.6 percent on free throws. North Carolina Central also out-rebounded Delaware State 44-37.

But the Hornets recorded 11 steals and forced 20 turnovers by North Carolina Central.

MEN, North Carolina Central 72, Delaware State 45: Jibri Blount poured in 33 points, matching his career high, and grabbed 10 rebounds as North Carolina Central rolled to MEAC victory over the Hornets.

The Eagles avenged a 68-66 defeat to Delaware State from two weeks ago when the Hornets won on a John Crosby buzzer-beater.

This one was never in doubt thanks to Blount’s shooting performance.

Blount buried 11-of-15 shots from the floor, including a pair of threes, and hit 9-of-13 free throws in notching his eighth double-double of the season for the Eagles. He also had five steals.

Evan Clayborne added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Deven Palmer scored 11.

Ameer Bennett totaled 13 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Hornets (2-16, 1-3). Crosby had 11 points, six boards and five assists, but he also had six of Delaware State’s 23 turnovers.

Delaware State shot a dismal 27.9 percent from the floor (17-of-61) and made just 3-of-23 of their attempts from beyond the arc (13 percent).

