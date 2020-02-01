Ashe scores 1,000th career point in DSU women’s victory

DOVER — Lanayjha Ashe stuck it out at Delaware State.

Now she’s enjoying a winning conference season and some personal milestones along the way.

Ashe scored the 1,000th point of her Delaware State career to highlight a 72-55 victory over Coppin State in a women’s basketball Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference contest on Saturday. The Hornets improved to 4-2 in conference and 8-11 overall.

Ashe is the 11th player in program history to score 1,000 points.

“It’s been a long four years but some good came out of it,” Ashe said. “With the help of my team, I was able to do this. My teammates motivate me to want to be great. We’ve got a good squad this year and I like the route we’re going in.”

Ashe scored 13 points Saturday to end the game with exactly 1,000.

“She’s a great kid,” said second-year DSU coach Dave Caputo. “I didn’t recruit her but that doesn’t matter, she’s my kid and she’s earned the right to be here. She works hard everyday and most importantly is a great student, a high honor student. She’s a warrior, a great human being and she deserves to get that 1,000th point.”

Tierra Floyd led the Hornets with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sharajah Collins also finished in double figures with 10 points and added six rebounds of her own.

Janasia Law had seven points and four assists while DeMaurea Moore contributed six points and seven rebounds.

The Hornets overcame a 26.3 percent shooting mark in the first quarter which saw them behind 12-11. Delaware State then shot 61.5 percent from the floor in the second quarter to take a 33-28 lead at halftime.

The Hornets then out-scored Coppin State (0-8 MEAC, 0-20 overall) 18-8 in the third quarter to take full control.

The slow start to the game did disappoint Caputo though.

“I think so highly of my team, that’s why I’m not happy right now,” Caputo said. “I know we can play better on both sides of the ball. We showed some good things in clips but we got to get better. I’m really not satisfied with one particular thing that we did. I know it sounds negative but it’s more that I think so highly of them and know we can play better.”