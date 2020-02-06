Athlete of the Week: Demitri Carter, Smyrna High

Smyrna’s Demitiri Carter. Submitted photo

Smyrna High runner Demitri Carter is this week’s Delaware State News Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore posted the fastest time in the state this winter in the 200-meter dash with a clocking of 22.22 seconds at the Ocean Breeze Invitational last week. At the same meet, Carter also recorded the second-best time this winter in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.64 seconds.

Smyrna coach Maura Schafer said Carter is a “track kid” who takes pride in his performances.

“He has been a rising star for the last few years,” said Schafer. “We’ve kept our eyes on him through middle school and now that he is in his second year with us he is really showcasing his speed. Demitri is normally a quiet hard-working presence on our team. He really cares about his ‘craft.’”

Carter and the Eagles will take part in the DIAA state championship meet on Feb. 22.